Can you believe Hell’s Kitchen first aired in the US in 2005? Season 22 debuts on Fox on Sep. 28. The discrepancy between the number of seasons and years is because sometimes there are multiple seasons in one calendar year.

The new season, dubbed “The American Dream”, features 18 aspiring chefs, one of whom is from New Jersey. According to the show’s fan Wiki, it is 39-year-old Sandra Day, a lead catering chef from Elmwood Park.

If you’re unfamiliar, the series is hosted by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, who created and appeared in the British series of the same name.

Each season, two teams of chefs compete for a job as head chef at a restaurant, while working in the kitchen of a restaurant set up in the television studio. A progressive elimination format reduces a field of contestants down to a single winner over the course of each season.

The show is known for its intense atmosphere and Ramsay's notoriously fiery temper. Ramsay is known for his scathing critiques of the chefs' cooking and his frequent use of profanity.

However, he is also known for his passion for food and his desire to help the chefs succeed.

Hell's Kitchen has been a critical and commercial success, and it has won numerous awards, including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program in 2007.

The show has also spawned a number of international spin-offs, including Hell's Kitchen UK, Hell's Kitchen Australia, and Hell's Kitchen Canada.

There is also a chef from Philadelphia, Dahmere Merriwether, a personal chef.

On Sep. 28, we’ll hear the iconic, “Open Hell’s Kitchen…”

