Sometimes it's hard to keep all the charities asking for help straight, especially when we get closer to the holiday season in New Jersey.

That said, I'm here to help.

As you know, Jodi and I are careful when selecting charities to support. The main criteria is we need to know the founders and the leadership, or at least get to know them before we commit.

Then we need to know that the money we're asking people to contribute is going to actually help the people in the most need.

NJ Car Show for a Cause

Homefront is a special organization serving the people in the greater Trenton area. My friend Richie Kulak, who owns "Kulak Arms" in Lawrenceville is opening up their shop and parking lot, as they have done many times over the years, to invite the community in to help the cause.

On Sunday Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., they are inviting you to join a special car show and bring no perishable goods to help.

We've got a QR code for you to register your car and parking for the public spectators will be provided in the Notre Dame High School lot.

Join us for a cup of coffee, take in some very cool cars and help impoverished people.

We hope to see you there!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

