📵 New Jersey lawmakers push to enact a statewide bell-to-bell school cellphone ban before Gov. Phil Murphy leaves office.

🏛️ Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin’s new public support gives the stalled proposal fresh momentum.

🏫 The ban would create uniform rules for all 600 districts

Statewide cellphone ban gains momentum in Trenton

As Gov. Phil Murphy’s final weeks in office approach, a long-discussed bell-to-bell school cellphone ban is suddenly on the fast track in the New Jersey Legislature.

Coughlin backs K–12 cellphone restrictions statewide

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin told NJ Advance Media he now supports advancing Assembly bill A4882, which would direct the state Department of Education to craft a uniform statewide policy banning non-academic cellphone and social media use during classroom instruction. The ban would apply to all public-school students from kindergarten through 12th grade, with exemptions for students with disabilities or documented health needs.

Bid to pass the bill before Jan. 20 deadline

Coughlin said approving the policy is one of his goals before the legislative session ends Jan. 20, adding that research he’s encountered shows strong educational benefits. The state Senate passed its companion bill, S3695, in a unanimous 35-0 vote earlier this year, but the Assembly has yet to act.

“Yeah,” Coughlin said simply when asked if he now personally supports a full bell-to-bell ban.

Murphy seeks legacy win as other states move ahead

For Murphy, the ban has been a priority since January, but progress has stalled until now. With Coughlin’s endorsement, the proposal could now clear the Democratic-controlled Legislature during the current lame-duck session and reach Murphy’s desk before he leaves office.

New York City launched its own full-day device ban in September, while Jersey City imposed classroom restrictions on Oct. 1 — signaling growing regional momentum for stricter controls on student cellphone use.

A recent report from the state Commission on the Effects of Social Media Usage in Adolescents highlighted the negative impact cellphone usage can have on students during the school day.

Many parents have expressed concerns and opposition to a cellphone ban, worrying they will not be able to quickly communicate with their kids in the event of an emergency.

