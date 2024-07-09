14 cool festivals in NJ to check out in August

🍅 Here are 14 NJ festivals to check out this August

🌽 Enjoy sunflowers, peaches, corn, puppies, beer, and more

Summer is flying by so make sure you get to a festival in New Jersey. August is a great time to check one out. Some feature seafood, tomatoes, beer, peaches, surfing, and more.

Here are 14 of the best and most unique festivals in the Garden State in August.

Thursday – Saturday, Aug. 1 – 3

Huddy Park, Bay and Waterwitch Avenues, Highlands

Time: Aug. 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Aug. 2 from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., and Aug. 3 from noon to 11 p.m.

The event features a beer, wine, and sangria garden, rides, games, children’s activities, specialty vendors, food trucks, and a fireworks display on Aug. 3 at 10 p.m.

Surfer catches a wave off Spring Lake Heights from swells created by Jose (Bud McCormick)

Thursday – Saturday, Aug. 1 – 3

Ocean City Music Pier, 825 Boardwalk, Ocean City

This free family event features original art from surfing’s biggest names, live music, and a chance to meet artists from across the country.

Besides original artwork, there will be locally shaped surfboards, artists from across the region, classic surfboards, and more.

Funnel Cake Elephant Ear

Aug 2 – 10

37 Plains Road, Augusta

Time: 8/2 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

8/3 & 8/4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

8/5 – 8/9 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

8/10 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets before Aug 1: Adult (13-59) $12, Child (6-12) $4, Seniors (60+) $8

Tickets after Aug. 1: Adult (13-59) $15, Child (6-12) $5, Seniors (60+) $10

There are plenty of exhibits, rides, food, animals, a horse show, a bull riding show, a monster truck show, and so much more to enjoy at the New Jersey State Fair.

Associated Press file

Saturday and Sunday, Aug 3 – 4

141 Brynmore Road, New Egypt

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Flowers are at the center of this festival with sunflower and zinnia picking, sand art, painting, and “Emily’s favorite slime.” The number of patrons is limited each day. So, reserve your admission online for a specific day.

Peaches Peaches on the tree ready to be picked/Thinkstock loading...

Saturday and Sunday, August 3 – 4

Terhune Orchards, 330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrate Jersey Fresh and one of the state’s favorite fruits---the peach---by taking part in the annual Just Peachy Festival. Enjoy live music, NJ Bubble Parties (an interactive show full of bubbles, bubble snow, bubble foam, and more), the Eyes of the Wild traveling zoo, wine tasting, and more. There will be baskets overflowing with just-picked peaches and nectarines ready to take home. Try a freshly-baked peach cobbler or pie, too.

Water Lantern Festival Facebook

Friday and Saturday, August 9 – 10

Lake Lenape Park, 753 Park Road, Mays Landing

Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Each adult ticket, which is around $40 comes with a wristband for entry into the festival area with access to food trucks, a floating lantern kit, an LED candle, a commemorative drawstring bag, conversation cards, playing cards, a marker, lantern retrieval, and water clean up.

Gates open at 5 pm. Enjoy the food trucks, music, and un. Then design your own lantern, and take part in the lantern launch from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In this photo illustration, vintage Spider Man and X-Men Marvel comic books are displayed (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Sunday, Aug. 11

Holiday Inn, 1 Pureland Dr, Swedesboro

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you like comic books, then this is the place to be. Nerd Fest at the Holiday Inn in Swedesboro will feature a special array of guests including artists, writers, and creators, plus vendors (comics, toys, trading cars, and more), trivia games, car races and a cosplay contest at 3 p.m.

Canva

Monday, August 12

Lone Eagle Brewing, 44 Stangl Road, Flemington

Time: Noon to 8 p.m.

Admission is free

Come out and celebrate local Jersey tomatoes and sweet corn at this farm-to-festival event featuring local farmers, boutique restaurants, and craft breweries. Enjoy live bands, artisan vendors, pony rides, face painting, and crafts. Relax with farm-to-table cuisine, a beer garden with local New Jersey breweries, and lots of dishes highlighting corn and tomatoes.

filet mignon steak with lobster tail surf and turf meal

Saturday, August 17

Monmouth Park Racetrack, 175 Oceanport Avenue, Oceanport

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is $6 and parking is free

Enjoy lobster rolls, crab cakes, shrimp and other specialties at the Jersey Shore’s biggest seafood festival. Over a dozen of the best seafood eateries will be on hand with goodies from their menu.

There will be tons of activities for the kids like a bounce house, pony rides, face painters, and clowns

Participating food trucks include Angry Archie’s, Chefs and Companies, Cousins Maine Lobster, Enzo’s, Kiersten’s Creations, Lola’s, Sherri’s Crab Cakes, Star of the Sea Seafood, Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House, and Vampire Penguin.

Don’t miss the hard seltzer sampling, too. Try a variety of flavors to pair with your seafood. It’s just $15 for 10 two-ounce seltzer samples, plus a commemorative glass.

Pirate with treasure in briefcase

Saturday, Aug. 17 and Sunday, Aug. 18

Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9, Cape May

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $16, Children (3-12) $12

Celebrate the maritime history and culture of the famous Jersey Cape at the 17th annual Seafaring Skullduggery. The event features pirates, music, and family fun. Take part in the village treasure hunt. Kids should be on the lookout for gold coins hidden throughout the village that can be redeemed for a free prize. Listen to the tale of the tragic death of Captain Kidd. Pirate Pete’s Soda Pop Co. will be dropping anchor to provide the best in handmade artisanal sodas.

Scary faces of Halloween pumpkin isolated on black background

Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 20 and Aug. 21

Jenkinson’s Boardwalk, Point Pleasant

Time: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s August but it’s not too early to start thinking about Halloween. Enjoy the creepy crawlers in the aquarium, spooky storytime, a malicious villain meet and greet, the witch sisters trio show, the dragonfly circus spooktacular, and a gothic dance party.

Canal Day (Facebook)

Saturday, Aug. 24

Hugh Force Canal Park, 180 West Central Avenue, Wharton

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free admission

The event features a Civil War encampment. Learn blacksmithing. Take part in a narrated boat tour on the Morris Canal. There will be New Jersey musical artists, free kayak rides, a Wallaby Tales traveling zoo, over 100 craft and art vendors, food, and fireworks.

Puppies (Getty Images)

Saturday, Aug. 24

Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Rd, Augusta

Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s all about man’s best friend at Pupstock. Your fur baby will enjoy dog activity zones, an art zone, a puppy foam party, a giant ball pit, a splash-down hound zone, a costume contest, a peanut butter eating contest, and more. Humans can take part in the food trucks, live music, beer gardens, vendors, and more. Dog adoptions will also be available.

Jersey Fresh grape tomatoes (Photo Credit: NJ Department of Agriculture)

Saturday, August 31

Borough’s Backyard Park, 732 Broadway, West Cape May

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event celebrates all things tomato at this themed festival. Proceeds from the event will benefit the WCM Shade Tree Commission in their endeavor to protect and improve the tree canopy of West Cape May.

