Summer in New Jersey is a wonderful time of year to attend a festival or two.

Here are 27 of some of the best and fun festivals happening during the month of August in the Garden State.

Atlantic County

Atlantic County 4H Fair

August 11 - 12

3210 Rt 50, South Egg Harbor City

Admission is free and parking is $4

At the Atlantic County 4H Fair, enjoy entertainment, rides, animals, demonstrations, model trains, antiques, horse shows, robotics, exhibits, food, funnel cake, a car show, and a crab cake dinner.

Jason Aldean Performs On NBC's "Today"

Tidal Wave Music Festival

August 11 - 13

Atlantic City Beach

Country music’s biggest artists like Thomas Rhett, Brooks & Dunn, and Jason Aldean are hitting the beach in AC for the Tidal Wave Music Festival. Enjoy three days, two stages, and over 30 country music artists. Passes are on sale now. $125 for one day. A 3-day pass costs $259. Boardwalk suites are also available for those who wish to experience the festival in comfort and style.

Atlantic City Airshow

August 15 (Practice day) and August 16 (Show day)

Atlantic City beach

Start time is 11 a.m.

This year’s Atlantic City Airshow celebrates 20 years in Atlantic City with aerial performances by top military acts---U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier Demo Team, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, and 177th Fighter Wing of the NJ Air National Guard.

The airshow is the world’s premier beachfront airshow, drawing more than 500,000 spectators annually.

Atlantic City Airshow

Practice Day (8/15/23):

Children 5 and younger – FREE, no ticket required but must be accompanied by an adult

Children 6 to 12 years old – $10 per ticket, must be accompanied by an adult

Children and Adults 13 years and older – $20 per ticket

Show Day (8/16/23):

Children 5 and younger – FREE, no ticket required but must be accompanied by an adult

Children 6 to 12 years old – $15 per ticket, must be accompanied by an adult

Children and Adults 13 years and older – $25 per ticket

Bergen County

Fiesta in America

August 19

American Dream, East Rutherford

Start time is 10 a.m.

During the Fiesta in America, enjoy a daylong festival of Filipino music, native products, street food, and more.

Burlington County

Crust n Fire, Maple Shade

Summer Restaurant Week

August 20 - August 26

More than 30 Burlington County restaurants will take part in The Burlington County Summer Restaurant Week. The event showcases some of the region’s best food, drinks, and desserts.

Eateries taking part can choose special menus, dishes, or discounts to offer customers during the week.

Women’s Equality Day Festival

August 26

128 Hooton Road City, Mount Laurel

Start time is 12 noon

Admission is free.

The Alice Paul Institute will host the Women’s Equality Day Summer Festival and Beer Garden. The family-friendly festival is for all ages, featuring music, food trucks, a beer garden, a petting zoo, lawn games, and more. The event highlights women-owned businesses but welcomes everyone.

Camden County

Collingswood Crafts and Fine Art Festival

August 19 - 20

Haddon Avenue, Collingswood

More than 150 crafters and artisans will be on hand at the Collingswood Crafts and Fine Arts Festival, with their products like wearable art, pottery, blown and stained glass, fine and fashion jewelry, garden and home décor, soaps, scents, pet gifts, photography, paintings, and more.

Festive food tents and trucks representing more than 30 of Collingswood’s downtown eateries will be on hand, too.

Cape May County

Janis Joplin

Capestock

August 18 - 20

Cape May Convention Hall Beach, 714 Beach Avenue, Cape May

It's three days of peace and music on the beach during Capestock. Honor the bands that played at the original Woodstock.

Doors open at 3 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Purchase tickets daily or a 3-day pass. Tickets for Friday and Sunday only are $45. Tickets for Saturday only are $75. A 3-day pass is $150.

Bands will be covering the music of The Allman Brothers, Grateful Dead, Sly and The Family Stone, Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin, The Who, CCR, Santana, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Bring your beach chair and rock out!

Gloucester County

In this photo illustration, vintage Spider Man and X-Men Marvel comic books are displayed

Nerd Fest

August 27

Holiday Inn, 1 Pureland Drive, Swedesboro

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $10. Kids 12 and under are free

Join fellow nerds and superheroes alike for Nerd Fest. Artists, vendors, cosplay, comics, manga, toys, art, non-sport cards, crafts, and collectibles will be on hand.

There will be gaming with video games for attendees. A professional photographer will be on hand for any cosplayer who wishes to have their photo taken.

A cosplay contest begins at 3 p.m. so be sure to come dressed as your favorite superhero, villain, or comic character.

Hudson County

La Festa Italiana, Jersey City

La Festa Italiana

August 9 - 13

344 6th Street, Jersey City

La Fest Italiana at Holy Rosary Church is Jersey City’s largest Italian street festival. It is a century-old tradition, celebrating Italian heritage, food, and faith from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night.

For five days, the Italian street festival brings together local restaurants, live entertainment, games, and rides.

Traditionally the last day of the festival is a Mass celebrated with the statues of Our Lady of the Assumption and St. Rocco processing through the streets with a marching band. The event concludes with a Super 50/50 cash raffle which on average has a prize of over $10,000.

Hunterdon County

Dennis Malloy photo

6th Annual Corn, Tomato, and Beer Festival

August 12

Historic Flemington

Time: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Corn, Tomato, and Beer Festival is a farm-to-festival celebration in Historic Flemington honors local Jersey tomatoes, sweet corn, and of course, beer.

Come celebrate with local farmers, craft breweries, restaurants, boutiques, live music, and kids’ activities.

New this year: Flemington restaurants celebrate the local harvest by featuring creative corn and tomato dishes.

At the festival, restaurants and food stands will offer variations on dishes featuring corn and tomatoes. Featured items include roasted corn, gazpacho, wood-fired pizza, corn salad, homemade empanadas, Mexican street corn, heirloom tomato salad, fresh salsas, and gourmet kettle corn.

Mercer County

Monarch Butterflies Return to Mexico

23rd Annual Watershed Butterfly Festival

August 5

The Watershed Institute, 31 Titus Mill Road, Pennington

Pre-registration is required for the Watershed Butterfly Festival. Tickets are $10 per person or $25 a carload (up to 6 people)

Sign up for one of these sessions: Eyes of the Wild Exotic Animal Show (2 shows with one starting at 10 a.m. and the other at 5 p.m.) or Meet the Animals from Cedar Run Wildlife Refuge (12:30 p.m. start).

Enjoy the Kate Gorrie Butterfly House, insect zoo, children’s play zone, nature-themed crafts, butterfly and bug parade, educational and fun exhibits, and more.

Yellow peaches

Just Peachy Festival

August 5 - 6

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, come celebrate Jersey Fresh and peaches, one of New Jersey’s favorite fruits at the Just Peachy Festival. It will be a weekend filled with both kids’ and adults’ activities.

Highlights include:

The Bubble Man – NJ Bubble Parties is a fun interactive show full of bubbles of all kinds, giant bubbles, bubble snow, bubble foam, and more! Be amazed at the world of bubbles. Enjoy two shows each day during the festival.

Eyes of the Wild - A traveling zoo, will present two shows a day on Saturday and Sunday at 12:45 and 2:00 pm in the Big Barn. This educational program with live animals will mesmerize toddlers through grown-ups.

Pam Mount’s Everything Peachy Food Tent - Enjoy tasty summer fare including barbecued chicken, hot dogs, homemade gazpacho, salads, and our famous apple cider donuts. Barn Door Cafe will be scooping up freshly made local peach ice cream.

Wine tasting - Adults can enjoy the taste of summer in a glass with our award-winning Just Peachy wine. Sample a flight of our white, red, and fruit wines. Cool off with our refreshing Peachy wine slush.

Plus, there will be live music from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., special craft activities, and goodies to take home like baskets filled with just-picked peaches and nectarines. Try an old-fashioned peach cobbler or pie, as well.

There are plenty of packages to choose from such as the Food and Fun Package, Wine Time Package, or Craft Activity Package.

General admission includes access to live music, a barnyard full of animals, children’s games, playhouses and tractor play area, a natural farm trail, and more.

Middlesex County

Middlesex County Fair

Middlesex County Fair

August 7 - 13

Middlesex County Fairgrounds, East Brunswick

Enjoy all the fanfare that The Middlesex County Fair has to offer: rides, shows, exhibits, music food vendors, and more.

Entertainment highlights include Horse shows, Woody’s Barnyard Racers (racing pigs and goats), a professional chainsaw sculptor, The Agricadabra Magic Show (highlights agriculture in New Jersey), a comedy show, puppets, singing cowboys, and more.

New Brunswick Heart Festival

August 12

Monument Square, 2 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick

The Heart Festival is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will celebrate all of the vibrant arts and history the city and the county have to offer with live music, crafts, a wellness corner, a history corner, and more.

This year’s festival lineup includes a brass band, a Latin band, a tap dancer, a salsa dance class party, an opera singer, and so much more.

Celina Albertz via Unsplash

6th Annual Food, Wine, and Beer Festival

August 19

926 Amboy Avenue, Edison

Time is 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Entry fee is $5. Children under 10 are free.

This is Edison’s only outdoor Food, Wine and Beer Festival. Food trucks like Irie Jerk Grill, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, and House of Cupcakes will be on hand, as well as wine, craft beer, sangria, local vendors, and live bands.

Monmouth County

Photo: Eric Scott

Highlands 28th Annual Clam Fest

August 4 - 5

Huddy Park on Bay and Waterwitch Avenues, Highlands

On Friday, Aug. 4., Clam Fest hours are 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

On Saturday, Aug 5., Clam Fest hours are 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission and parking are free

The famous Clam Fest is two days of food trucks, fresh seafood, live entertainment, contests, crafters, specialty vendors, children’s activities, and more. Enjoy festival favorites like funnel cakes from the Lions Club, and the food from the Highlands Fire Department BBQ tent.

There will also be a beer, wine, and sangria garden plus rides and games.

The Sensational Soul Cruisers will take the stage Friday at 8 p.m. On Saturday night there will be live entertainment, as well as a fireworks show at 10 p.m. at Snug Harbor Beach.

The Italian-American Association of the Township of Ocean Italian Festival

August 9 - 13

Joe Palaia Park, 200 Whalepond Rd., Oakhurst

The 47th Annual IAATO Italian Festival opens daily from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Galbani Cooking Series will be at this year’s festival providing cooking demonstrations and offering tips.

Long Branch Jazz and Blues Festival

August 26

Long Branch Great Lawn and Promenade, 10 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch

Time: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Jersey Shore Jazz & Blues Foundation has been presenting an annual Jazz & Blues Festival at the Jersey Shore for years.

The event is free.

There will be food vendors, kids activities, and crafters on hand, as well as live jazz and blues performances from Regina Bonelli, Audra Mariel, and A Real Human Jazz Band, Anthony Krizan Band, Andy Rothstein Band, Eliza Neals, and featuring Popa Chubby.

Ocean County

Associated Press file

Argos Farm Sunflower Festival

August 4 - 20

1250 Lacey Road, Forked River

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

General admission - Online: $14.95 Gate: $19.95 Children under the age of 2 are free

Enjoy live music, food, activities, and of course, sunflowers at the Argos Farm Sunflower Festival.

Admission ticket to the Argos Farm Sunflower Festival includes live music, entry into the farm, entry into the sunflower field (sunflower picking is an additional charge), and entry into the activity area with unlimited access. Enjoy the double hay slide, bee zip line, jumbo jumper air pillow, gauntlet obstacle course, cow train rides, peddle carts, ball zone, wall ball, checkers, corn hole, tractor slide, the big chair, and photo ops.

If you’re picking sunflowers, please bring your own shears and a bucket.

Hungry? The café on the farm sells burgers, hot dogs, French Fries, chicken fingers, pulled pork, nachos, and drinks.

At “Silo Sips”, enjoy specialty coffee drinks. At “The Market” there will be apple cider donuts, pies, baked goods, honey, jams, pasture-raised meat, and seasonal décor.

At “The Cedar Shack,” there will be treats like lemonade, kettle corn, and ice cream.

Laurita Winery

Luau at Laurita Food Truck Festival

August 6 - 7

Laurita Winery, 85 Archertown Road, New Egypt

Time: Saturday, Aug. 6 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission to the Luau at Laurita Food Truck Festival is $12 online in advance or $14 at the door. Everyone 20 and under is free.Enjoy a fun-filled day outdoors on the grounds of Laurita Winery.

Pair their locally made wines with food offerings available from onsite food trucks. Wine and dine while listening to live music. Each visitor will be given a unique souvenir Laurita wine glass.

There will be face painting for kids, fire pits, fireworks, plus Hawaiian DJ segments between each live show. Watch fire dances each day, and enjoy a 30-minute hula lesson each day in the barn.

The hula dancers will be available for photos.

Passaic County

Passaic County Fair

Passaic County Fair

August 10 - 13

385 Rifle Camp Road, Woodland Park

Hours: Thurs. Aug. 10: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. It is Wristband Night. Fireworks: 9:30 p.m.

Fri. Aug. 11: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Sat. Aug. 12: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Sun. Aug. 13: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Passaic County Fair will include rides, games, bounce houses, animal ambassadors, a petting zoo, face painting, the 4-H experience, a chess tournament, touch-a-truck, butterfly exhibits, music, performances, and a beer garden.

Salem County

Salem County Fair

Aug. 8 to 11

Salem County Fairgrounds, Penns Grove (approximately ¼ mile past Cowtown)

No admission fee. $10 parking for all four days

A full schedule of events is on the website. But the Salem County Fair is chock full of performances, shows, demonstrations, and more. Some include the 4-H English horse show, the market hog show, and the rabbit show, as well as the ribs BBQ dinner, the tractor pull, pig races, and the skillet throwing contest.

Somerset County

Martinsville Fire Department

Martinsville Fire Department Food Truck and Music Fest

August 19

Crim Soccer Fields # 5, 1300 Crim Road, Bridgewater

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Martinsville Fire Department. Enjoy food from over 13 food trucks, play in the inflatable village, jump on the bungee trampoline, toss some hatchets, shop from local craft vendors, and listen to great music. There will also be a bar with adult cocktails.

Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. Dogs are welcome. The party is free to the public.

Liberty Corner Fire Food Truck and Music Festival

August 27

Liberty Corner Fire Company, 95 Church Street, Bernards

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Entry fee: $5

Last year’s Liberty Corner Fire Food Truck and Music Festival brought in over 2,000 attendees.

This family-oriented outdoor event with about 9 food trucks, two dessert trucks, and a smoothing and bubble tea truck will be hand. There will also be alcohol available for purchase.

Live music from three different bands, vendors, a 50/50 raffle, kids’ games including bounce houses, and slides, face painting, a magician, and a petting zoo will make for a fun afternoon of family fun.

This is a 100% all-volunteer fire company. All the money raised goes to firefighting and protective equipment, training, and truck maintenance, among other necessary expenses.

Sussex County

NJ State Fair

The New Jersey State Fair - Sussex County Farm and Horse Show

August 4 - 12

37 Plains Road, Augusta

The New Jersey State Fair opens at 5 p.m. on Aug. 4 until 10 p.m. Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Weekday hours are from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $15, children (6-12) $5 and veterans/active military $7.

Advanced tickets: Adults $10, children (6-12) $4, seniors $5.

Besides all the great fair-style food, live entertainment, rides, and exhibits, enjoy some other highlights like the BBQ pavilion, the Red Rooster Wine Garden, the greenhouse, the conservatory, the Snook Agricultural Museum, horse shows, 4-H exhibits and displays, rabbits, a vegetable show, a scarecrow competition, creative arts for home and hobby, a flower and garden show, K9s in Flight, livestock shows, a milking parlor, antique engines, a tractor parade, and so much more.

Warren County

(gongzstudio, ThinkStock)

Warren County Farmers' Fair and Balloon Festival

https://www.warrencountyfarmersfair.org/

1350 Strykers Road, Phillipsburg

August 1 - 4: Open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

August 5: Open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $10, children (6-12) $5 (admission is for both the fair and balloon festival)

Parking is free

Celebrating 23 years of hot air balloons in Warren County, the hot air balloon festival has been a traditional county favorite. There is a mass balloon launch each evening. Full flights and tethered rides are available.

Visit the Kids Corral where all shows and activities are free of charge. There are antique stock/lightweight tractor pulls, also for free in the main arena, plus the Rafter Z Rodeo.

A beer garden this year will feature Czig Meister, Invertase, and Buttzville Breweries.

Of course, what fair would not be complete food and free musical entertainment, too?

Please consider bringing a donation to the Food Warriors Food Drive.

There is still plenty of summer left, so get out there and enjoy all the summer festivals New Jersey has to offer.

