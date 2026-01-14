It pains me to even think this, but I question if pushing back against AI (artificial intelligence) is what we should be doing? No, I don't want to see jobs be taken over by this technology. I just question if it's avoidable or not.

I've often said that AI is a great tool for so many industries. It helps cut down on tasks that would normally take much longer to complete. And as technology advances, we should embrace the change.

So from that perspective, I get it. And I'm not opposed to it either. But there is one big concern I often wonder about as we move forward in time where I believe we're not going to have a choice but to rely on AI handling some of those jobs we do now.

No, it has nothing to do with company greed. Nor does it have anything to do with our ability to do these jobs. It has to do with what's happening with our overall population.

Less kids and shrinking populations

It's no secret that people in general are having less kids. And the reasons behind this vary, but there is one common thread that seems to be a part of it for most. Affordability.

It's a huge part of why so many are choosing to not have kids, or have fewer kids, or have them much later in life. And that drop in children will eventually hit the labor market, which in turn will create job shortages.

Thus the need for AI taking over. It's not that we want it to replace us in certain positions, it just might have to. Hopefully, New Jersey can navigate our workforce future with just the right balance of technology and humans.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.