Affordability in New Jersey. You hear about it all the time now. High taxes. Soaring energy bills. Housing costs that make your eyes pop. Inflation that refuses to quit. It was easily the biggest issue in the most recent New Jersey governor’s race, and honestly, it’s the thing I hear people complain about the most in everyday conversations.

And yet, at the same time, we keep reading about layoffs. This week alone there was another article pointing out what a lot of us already feel — wage increases, if you’re even getting them, are not keeping pace with the rising cost of just existing in this state.

So yeah, on paper, it looks bleak.

If New Jersey is so expensive, why don’t people leave?

But here’s the part that always makes New Jersey interesting. Despite all the complaining — and we are elite complainers — most people don’t actually leave. We talk about it. We threaten it. We joke about fleeing to Florida or the Carolinas. But when push comes to shove, most of us stay.

Because we love it here.

We love the food, the convenience, the seasons (well, maybe not all of them), and the fact that you can hit the beach, the mountains, or a major city in under an hour depending on where you live. So instead of packing up, a lot of people adapt. They take on side hustles. They cut back where they can. They rethink where and how they live.

That got me thinking: if we’re committed to staying in the Garden State, are some parts of New Jersey actually more affordable than others?

Turns out… yes. Very much so.

Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash loading...

South Jersey affordability: where your money stretches further

When you look at housing costs, rents, property taxes, and even basic household bills, South Jersey consistently comes out as the most affordable region in the state. Towns in Salem, Cumberland, Camden, and parts of Gloucester County regularly show up on lists of the cheapest places to live in New Jersey. Home prices are lower, rents are more manageable, and everyday expenses tend to stretch a little further.

That doesn’t mean South Jersey is “cheap” — this is still New Jersey, after all — but comparatively, your dollar goes further there than almost anywhere else in the state.

Central vs. North Jersey: convenience comes at a cost

Central Jersey is more of a mixed bag. There are pockets that are still relatively affordable, especially compared to North Jersey, but it really depends on how close you are to major transit lines and job hubs. Some towns offer a decent balance between cost and convenience, while others are getting priced out fast.

Then there’s North Jersey. Proximity to New York City comes at a price, and that price is steep. Higher home values, higher rents, and higher overall costs make it the least affordable region overall, even though there are still a few towns trying to buck the trend.

None of this fixes New Jersey’s affordability problem. But it does explain how so many people manage to stay. We adjust. We compromise. And sometimes, we move a little farther south, or a little farther out, to make it work.

Because as much as we complain, leaving New Jersey entirely? For most of us, that’s still a line we’re not quite ready to cross.

