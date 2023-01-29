Check out what New Jersey looks like according to Artificial Intelligence

If you could sum up New Jersey in one image, what would it be?

Chris Christie enjoying the beaches he closed on Fourth of July weekend? Someone waiting impatiently at a gas pump? How about a pizza covered in pork roll next to a jukebox playing Bruce Springsteen?

All fine options, but have you ever wondered what an image of New Jersey would look like if made by Artificial Intelligence?

A website called Shane Co. can answer that for us. They asked Reddit users to describe their home state using a few keywords, then used an AI prompt called Craiyon to create an image of what each state would look like based on these words or phrases.

For instance:

Hawaii

Keywords used: Surfboard, lei, Mai Tai

Vermont

Keywords used: Flannel, ice cream, maple syrup

California

Keywords used: Disneyland, Hollywood, Venice Beach, traffic

It’s kind of creepy how well this AI prompt is doing.

Florida

Keywords used: Mickey Mouse, beach, alligator

That image is going to haunt my nightmares, I'm sure of it.

Louisiana

Keywords used: Bourbon Street, Mardi Gras, alligator

Those last two make me so thankful to live in a state whose main distinction isn't “alligator.” Yikes.

Washington

Keywords used: Space Needle, rain

Iowa

Keywords used: Field of wheat, corn, cows

Pennsylvania

Keywords used: Horse-drawn carriage, Liberty Bell

Yeah, that about sums up PA. You could maybe throw in a “Jesus saves” billboard and a slow left lane driver for total accuracy.

West Virginia

Keywords used: Deer, mountains, buckwheat pancakes

Wisconsin

Keywords used: Packers fans, cheese hat, beer

Move over, horrifying Mickey from the Florida image, these melted-wax-figure-looking Packers fans are the new stars of my nightmares.

Illinois

Keywords used: Deep dish pizza, skyscrapers

Totally unfair that they would be known for the abomination that they call pizza, but whatever.

So what does New Jersey look like according to this technology?

Not terribly far off. This actually looks like a picture I could have taken on my trip to Wildwood last summer.

The keywords suggested by New Jerseyans were diners, Jersey shore, and Italian flag. I'm just glad the technology was smart enough to include the actual Jersey shore and not some weird, blurry image of Mike The Situation or Snooki.

Some more word suggestions should they ever do an updated version: pizza (the real kind, not deep dish), potholes, bagels, corrupt politicians.

Click here for the images of all 50 states.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.

