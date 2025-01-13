New hot spot in Central Jersey is a must-visit for dining, cocktails and wine

Over the weekend we had an exciting addition to the current crazy schedule of events up and down the state.

Jodi and I joined some friends for the grand opening of our good friend John Kitrick's newest place, Harpoon Willy's in Robbinsville. It was the second night of the family and friends opening and Chef Greg was ready to wow the crowd.

The space itself is outstanding, high ceilings, visible wine cellar, and a huge bar separate from the dining area but visible to create a very cool and inviting vibe.

Then the food; the chef started us off with a lobster gnocchi, the amount of lobster in the dish will keep you coming back.

Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva loading...

I went with a simple burger and fries. Crispy, delicious fries with a burger topped with a generous amount of bacon will most likely be my go-to order on the next visit.

Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva loading...

Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva loading...

The staff is helpful, friendly, knowledgeable and eager to serve. Stop in for one of their specialty drinks, some really old-school stuff, like the Sidecar. You'll love the creativity and expertise of the bar staff.

Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva loading...

See you at Harpoon Willy's soon!

LOOK: Highest-rated breweries in New Jersey Looking to sample some local beers near you? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated breweries in New Jersey using data from Tripadvisor. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈