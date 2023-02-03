New discount retailer coming to Old Bridge, NJ

Bargain hunters, rejoice! A new store is coming to Old Bridge, promising “good stuff, cheap;” according to MyCentralJersey, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is coming to the Old Bridge Plaza on Route 9.

Ollie’s says they are “America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory.”

According to Ollie’s website, much of the merchandise "comes direct from the finest manufacturers in the country and abroad.”

For example, if a manufacturer makes too much of an item, or changes their packaging, Ollie’s will buy the overstocked or old packaged items. So, you will always find famous brand-name products at Ollie’s, but a lot of them could be last year’s colors, patterns or packaging that traditional retailers won’t sell.

Ollie’s also says that they work closely with financial institutions; banks will often liquidate inventories of financially distressed businesses, which Ollie’s then buys. Ollie’s sells everything from housewares to sporting goods to flooring and to food. Ollie’s buyers scour the world looking for closeouts, overstocks, package changes, manufacturer-refurbished goods, and irregulars.

While the new Old Bridge store is the first in Middlesex County, Ollie’s does already have several New Jersey locations, including Bridgeton, Cherry Hill, Deptford, Egg Harbor Township, Hamilton, Lawrence Township and Toms River https://www.ollies.us/locations/ It was founded in 1982 and has over 250 stores in 24 states.

The new store is scheduled to open at 9 AM on Feb. 22.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

