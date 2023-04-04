🔴 Two NJ high school students died in a crash on Friday

🔴 New York State Police revealed Monday the teens died during a pursuit

🔴 Their vehicle careened off a highway and into a wooded area

WAYNE — Two students at Wayne Hills High School died when their vehicle went off the road during a pursuit, according to New York State Police.

Wanye school officials announced the deaths of Christian Enrico, 17, and Liam Pakonis, 16, over the weekend. Superintendent Mark Toback confirmed that they died in a crash on Friday but no details were released.

On Monday, NYSP revealed that the high school juniors died while fleeing a Chenango County sheriff's deputy.

Christian Enrico (Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home/Google Maps) Christian Enrico (Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home/Google Maps) loading...

New details in Wayne students' crash

The pursuit started Friday night along Route 8 in Guilford, NY. Authorities said that the deputy tried to pull over a vehicle headed north but the driver didn't comply.

A few miles down the road, the vehicle turned onto State Route 51. Soon after, the highway curved to the left but the vehicle went straight and crashed into several trees.

State Police were called to the scene near the intersection with Flatiron Road in Butternuts around 9:41 p.m. Authorities identified the driver as Enrico and the passenger as Pakonis. Both teens were dead.

Enrico's brother Aaron Hensz told CBS New York that the teens were driving to meet him at a cabin in Upstate New York. They were planning to go fishing and off-roading.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Biggest NJ company layoff notices in 2022 and 2023 In some cases, workers may be offered back their jobs or transfers to different locations.

Here’s a look at more than a dozen of the biggest announcements within two years.