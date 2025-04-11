New chocolate shop opens in Hunterdon County

Mass-produced chocolate.

That doesn’t sound appealing at all, does it? Not to mention it would make a terrible band name.

Artisan chocolate. A skilled worker crafting something by hand, lovingly, with perfect touch and nuance.

Now we have your attention.

There is an artisan chocolate shop that just opened in Hunterdon County that you should know about. They call themselves Mr. Pop’s, and they just had a ribbon cutting ceremony a few weeks ago.

They’re part of downtown Flemington’s continuing renaissance that might just have towns like Lambertville and Frenchtown looking over their shoulders, and you’ll find Mr. Pop’s at 110 Main Street. They’re just about a short block down and across the street from the Historic Hunterdon County Courthouse where the Lindbergh baby kidnapping case played out in the trial of the century in the 1930s.

They make all their amazing chocolates in house. It’s a true craft. They also sell pastries and serve coffee and espresso. They even are carrying nostalgic candies like Necco and Razzles. Now I don’t know if they’re have those candy cigarettes you have a hard time finding anywhere these days but a boy can dream.

Timothy Roberts and Nathan Divel are Mr. Pop’s owners and they’ve been working hard on their recent opening. In a statement they said, “We’ve been pouring our souls into crafting a spot that’s equal parts nostalgia and pure indulgence. We’re all about those carefree, sticky-finger vibes — bold flavors, classic faves, and a dash of mischief.”

So, I decided to pay a visit and I had the pleasure of meeting these two gentlemen in person. Great guys, and an absolute homerun of a chocolate and pastry shop!

When you walk in you're immediately struck with a welcoming vibe.

Via Jeff Deminski Via Jeff Deminski loading...

By that way that chandelier? It's from 1929. It once hung in a huge mansion. They did this place justice.

Their hand-crafted chocolate? To die for.

Via Jeff Deminski Via Jeff Deminski loading...

Things you won't find in a candy aisle at a grocery store. Like chocolate with mango.

Via Jeff Deminski Via Jeff Deminski loading...

Cherry bark.

Via Jeff Deminski Via Jeff Deminski loading...

Salted pumpkin. You know you're curious.

Via Jeff Deminski Via Jeff Deminski loading...

Gorgeous displays are ready for Easter.

Via Jeff Deminski Via Jeff Deminski loading...

Oh! And I was wondering about that nostalgic candy and whether they had candy cigarettes. They have a whole case of every kind you can imagine!

Via Jeff Deminski Via Jeff Deminski loading...

Mr. Pop's has your Kings and your Lucky Lights.

Via Jeff Deminski Via Jeff Deminski loading...

Even your candy cigars

Via Jeff Deminski Via Jeff Deminski loading...

Fresh pastries.

Via Jeff Deminski Via Jeff Deminski loading...

Even ice cream.

Via Jeff Deminski Via Jeff Deminski loading...

I wish Nathan and Timothy nothing but the best of luck with their new shop.

Via Jeff Deminski Via Jeff Deminski loading...

Mr. Pop’s is Wednesday through Saturday 10am to 5pm and Sundays 10am to 4pm. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

One of the Top 50 Candy stores in the US is right here in Jersey Black River Candy Shoppe in Chester New Jersey was selected in Food Network Magazine's “America’s 50 Best Candy Stores” a couple of years back and the story went viral online earlier this year.

I decided to take a trip down there for myself to see what they had to offer. Right, when you walk in you feel like you are Charlie about to take over the chocolate factory. Black River Candy Shoppe is a cute little candy shop offering hundreds of different types of candy.

They have old-school childhood candy as well as an incredible selection of newer candy varieties. Candy is displayed in old whiskey barrels, and a lot of their candy is sold in bulk by the pound. It is located in downtown Chester right off of Main Street. Check out the photos from my recent visit: Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson

Beloved Jersey bakery trying to make a comeback Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈