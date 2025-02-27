🌮 A beloved Mexican food chain opens two more restaurants in NJ

🌮 They will each have a drive-thru lane, too

🌮 Both locations are hiring

If you love Mexican food, then you’ll be happy to know that Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening two new locations in New Jersey this week in Morris and Middlesex counties.

The best part? Both locations feature the brand’s signature “Chipotlane” — a drive-thru pick-up lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

Chipotle's is opening two New Jersey locations (Chipotle via video) Chipotle's is opening two New Jersey locations (Chipotle via video) loading...

Chipotle opens Thursday, Feb. 27, in the Mount Olive Township of Flanders at 50 International Drive South. Operating hours are every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chipotle opens two New Jersey locations (Chipotle via video) Chipotle opens two New Jersey locations (Chipotle via video) loading...

The second Chipotle opens Friday, Feb. 28, in the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township at 1560 St. Georges Ave. The restaurant will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Two Chipotles open in New Jersey this week (Chipotle via video) Two Chipotles open in New Jersey this week (Chipotle via video) loading...

Chipotle is hiring at both locations. There are approximately 30 jobs per location with competitive benefits, including a crew bonus with the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year, a debt-free college degree program and English as a second language, and access to mental healthcare for employees and their families.

More information about Chipotle careers can be found here.