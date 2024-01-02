South Jersey’s hottest restaurant has an amazing new look

It was one of the most popular places at the Jersey Shore but if you never make it to the south end of Long Beach Island, you'd never know it was there.

For those who frequent LBI, and let's face it, mostly a summer destination, it was a definite dining destination. The Chicken or the Egg was a local sensation for years and they finally moved to the mainland amid much anticipation last year.

The location was the exact opposite of the tucked-away destination of Beach Haven. They are on Route 70 in Marlton, not far from the major intersection of 70 & 73.

Plenty of traffic, plenty of shopping and plenty of people passing through the area every day. They opened this past summer but the crowds were so big, we stayed away until recently.

We shouldn't have. There is plenty of space and it's very well staffed.

The menu was huge, and the service was very prompt. You can get breakfast any time of the day and the rest of their menu offers plenty of choices. It's like a combination of your favorite breakfast spot, friendly sports bar and all-around family restaurant.

The place is highly visible from the very busy Route 70 in Marlton.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

It features a fun atmosphere and great layout and design.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The outdoor space is well thought out, well lit at night, and very roomy.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

There are even booths for outdoor seating when the weather permits.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

The atmosphere inside is friendly and welcoming.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

It's like a sports bar with great dining options.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

There are tables, booths an open dining area and great bar space too.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom