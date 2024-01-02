South Jersey’s hottest restaurant has an amazing new look
It was one of the most popular places at the Jersey Shore but if you never make it to the south end of Long Beach Island, you'd never know it was there.
For those who frequent LBI, and let's face it, mostly a summer destination, it was a definite dining destination. The Chicken or the Egg was a local sensation for years and they finally moved to the mainland amid much anticipation last year.
The location was the exact opposite of the tucked-away destination of Beach Haven. They are on Route 70 in Marlton, not far from the major intersection of 70 & 73.
Plenty of traffic, plenty of shopping and plenty of people passing through the area every day. They opened this past summer but the crowds were so big, we stayed away until recently.
We shouldn't have. There is plenty of space and it's very well staffed.
The menu was huge, and the service was very prompt. You can get breakfast any time of the day and the rest of their menu offers plenty of choices. It's like a combination of your favorite breakfast spot, friendly sports bar and all-around family restaurant.
The place is highly visible from the very busy Route 70 in Marlton.
It features a fun atmosphere and great layout and design.
The outdoor space is well thought out, well lit at night, and very roomy.
There are even booths for outdoor seating when the weather permits.
The atmosphere inside is friendly and welcoming.
It's like a sports bar with great dining options.
There are tables, booths an open dining area and great bar space too.
