New Chick-Fil-A restaurant is now open in NJ

If you’re reading this, it means that there is a new Chick-Fil-A open right now in New Jersey.

The popular fast food restaurant is known for its signature chicken sandwich, which is made with a piece of breaded and fried chicken, served on a buttered bun with pickles.

Is your mouth watering yet?

Chick-Fil-A menu items

Other popular items include their chicken nuggets, chicken strips, and salads. For the early birds, Chick-Fil-A also serves breakfast items like chicken biscuits, chicken minis, and breakfast burritos.

And the good news for us in the Garden State is that we have another restaurant ready for us to enjoy.

Chick-Fil-A open in East Brunswick

Their newest East Brunswick location was set to open on Mar. 27 for dine-in, carry-out and delivery.

The chain is known for being friendly and accommodating to its customers, and its employees are apparently trained to go above and beyond to ensure customer satisfaction.

Notice how typically respond with “my pleasure” instead of something like “you’re welcome.” This is something I never noticed until a friend pointed it out, but they’re pretty consistent with this response.

Chick-Fil-A’s East Brunswick is located at 371 Route 18 southbound.

Speaking of their friendliness, as they usually do, the East Brunswick Chick-Fil-A will participate in their “First 100” program where they find 100 community heroes and hook them up with free food for a year.

I’m going to let you in on a little secret… if you’re as obsessed with Chick-Fil-A sauces as some of my friends are, you might get a hunger for it when you’re at home.

Here’s how you can make it yourself:

