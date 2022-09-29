WILDWOOD — The Pittsburgh man accused of killing two people in a crash at Saturday night's pop-up car rally is facing new, upgraded charges.

Gerald White, 37, was behind the wheel of a 2003 Infinity that struck a Honda Civic and then multiple pedestrians at Burk and Atlantic Avenues, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland.

On Thursday, Sutherland announced new charges for the Pittsburgh man who prosecutors said was "at fault."

White is now charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated manslaughter for extreme indifference, two counts of first-degree aggravated manslaughter for eluding police, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault for serious bodily injury, and two counts of second-degree aggravated assault for fleeing from police.

The new charges are a significant upgrade, as previously White was only facing second and third-degree offenses.

The crash left two people dead. Timothy Ogden, 34, of Clayton, and Lindsay Weakland, 18, of Carlisle, PA were identified as the victims.

A GoFundMe for Weakland's funeral services is still collecting donations. The GoFundMe for Ogden's funeral services states it reached its $10,000 goal on Wednesday.

Sutherland said on Thursday that the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

A separate crash the same evening just a few blocks away hospitalized Erhan Bayram, 31, of Williamstown. Bayram, his girlfriend, and their four daughters were riding in a golf cart when they were struck by a 2020 BMW that had lost control after performing a burnout, according to Sutherland.

Eryk Wnek, 22, of Linden, is charged with second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree assault by auto. Sutherland said that investigation is also ongoing and more charges could be coming.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

