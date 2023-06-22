New Bud Light commercial pales in comparison to these classics

Can Bud Light do anything right?

After trying to change their image with a social media campaign that featured transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, which resulted in boycotts, billions of dollars lost in sales, and the firings of the "real executives of genius" who came up with the whole campaign, they've now come up with a new commercial featuring many beer-friendly summer activities happening over Chic's 1978 hit "Good Times" which you can see here.

Since Anheuser Bush has a brewery in Newark, they may have been better off going with Bruce Springsteen's "Glory Days," which harkens back to when their commercials were good.

According to Todd Allen, an Anheuser Busch veteran recently named vice president of Bud Light, this new campaign will show up in prime-time broadcast television, cable, and sporting events. They will also be starring Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Dak Prescott in other ads we well as country music stars.

Not only that but according to Variety, Bud Light will be giving give away $10,000 each week to a fan; giving consumers a chance to win $100 toward their bar tab; and offering rebates over the July 4th weekend.

But how does the new commercial compare to these Anheuser Busch- Budd Light Classics?

The 1995 Super Bowl classic "Bud-weis-er" frogs. This spot harkens back to a time when life was so different that the Dallas Cowboys actually played in a Super Bowl. It would only happen one more time, that being the next year.

Here's another variation on that theme from the same year.

Let's not forget "Real Men of Genius". I was a big fan of that series.

Here's one about toupee wearers.

Another one salutes Mr gasoline bar b queue starter.

Then's there's Mr Giant Taco Salad inventor."

Which results in "Mr Silent Killer Gas Passer."

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only.



