NEW BRUNSWICK — A freshman student at New Brunswick High School faces numerous charges after a text message allegedly sent Tuesday circulated on social media, causing panic among students, parents, and faculty about a potential school incident.

In a release, police did not disclose the specific contents of the text, saying only that it was "threatening violence."

New Brunswick police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office investigated and identified the alleged sender, a 14-year-old who resides in New Brunswick and attends the high school.

Get our free mobile app

The student, whose name was not released due to their age, has been charged with second-degree creating a false public alarm, and third-degree cyber harassment and terroristic threats.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact NBPD Detective Jose C. Gomez at 732-745-5222.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

Favorite holiday movies from your childhood that will never get old

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born