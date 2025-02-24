New axe-throwing experience in Central Jersey is axceptional

Axe throwing in New Jersey has grown in popularity over the past eight years. And now it’s going a little high-tech.

If you want it.

A new axe-throwing place opened recently at Brunswick Square Mall in East Brunswick. The Axeceptional Experience, or just “The Axe” for short, isn’t just axe throwing. They offer billiards, as well as VIP areas and party rooms. But there’s even a twist in the axe throwing. With eight lanes, you can choose the traditional wooden bullseye targets. Or, they now have a digital target option that tracks your moves and automatically adds up your throws and scores.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

With this new technology, owner Jon Gallo explains, “You can choose from several games like Tic-Tac-Toe, Space Invaders, Zombies, word and holiday-themed games and more − that can make it more interactive and fun."

“The Axe,” which started in January, is open Thursdays through Sundays but can be open by appointment on other days. You get 30 minutes for $30 but a full hour for $40. (Come on, you know you want the hour.)

Gallo told mycentraljersey.com the billiards are proving popular too. He points out there aren’t a lot of billiard halls left and it’s become a bit of a throwback leisure activity.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Like many of New Jersey’s axe-throwing businesses, The Axeceptional Experience is a BYOB. But with eating areas there, it’s also a BYOF. So you can bring both your own alcohol and also your own food.

If you want to go, “The Axe” is open on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 pm to 9 pm, Saturdays from noon to 9 pm, and Sundays from noon to 6 pm. You’ll find them at 755 Route 18 East Brunswick. NJ.

11 of the best ideas for cheap romantic NJ dates Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

The Top 30 Roller Coasters in New Jersey Happy National Roller Coaster Day! The state of New Jersey is home to the 6th most roller coasters in the United States, spread across 14 thrilling theme parks. Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

30 Hilarious Minor League Baseball Teams That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real We went through every Major League Baseball team's Minor League affiliate list to find the most hilariously creative team names and the ballpark promotions they present to their fans. From biscuits to Mullet Thursdays, here are 30 of the best Minor League Baseball team names and ballpark promotions.



Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈