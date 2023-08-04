New addition to AC Airshow: Civilian Acts in The Fly Zone

In an exciting announcement, the Visit Atlantic City Airshow has revealed the impressive lineup of civilian acts for its upcoming 2023 show. Set to dazzle the skies above Atlantic City's beaches and boardwalk on August 16, 2023, this year's airshow promises to be an amazing spectacle.

The civilian performers are a key highlight, and they perfectly complement the show's military teams. If you’ve never been to this air show before, you don’t know what you’re missing.. and the civilian performances make it even more exciting.

Spectators can look forward to witnessing awe-inspiring aerobatics and piloting skills, as well as being treated to the sight of visually stunning aircraft.

Among the civilian performers are Claire Aviation, featuring the iconic North American B-25 "Take Off Time" that served as an instrument trainer during WWII. Classic Air Shows will showcase the Super Chipmunk, a testament to retired Navy Captain Mark S. Meredith's dedication to restoring and flying this 1951 British-built de Havilland Chipmunk. Extreme Flight, LLC, will feature Patrick McAlee's modified Pitts S1 Biplane, known as "The Blue Demon," while Scott Francis Airshows will impress with their 355 hp, all carbon fiber MXS aerobatic aircraft. Additionally, GO EZ Aerobatics will showcase Pilot Kyle Fowler's unique 1986 Long EZ and Jim Beasley will take to the skies in his P-51 Mustang, celebrated as one of the finest piston-engine fighters of World War II.

Adobe Stock Adobe Stock loading...

These civilian performers, together with crowd-favorite military acts like the U.S. Army Golden Knights and the U.S.A.F. Thunderbirds, will create an unforgettable experience for attendees.

The show will also feature a variety of flyover aircraft, further adding to the excitement of the event.

For an unparalleled viewing experience, The Fly Zone offers ticketed, private premium seating right on the beaches of Atlantic City. With ample space to spread out, access to food vendors, organized games, and more, The Fly Zone promises fun for the entire family. Tickets for The Fly Zone can be purchased in advance on the Visit Atlantic City Airshow's official website.

The 2023 Visit Atlantic City Airshow is a free event, making it accessible to everyone on the beaches and Boardwalk. However, for an even more extraordinary experience, The Fly Zone offers the best way to enjoy the aerial performances.

For more information on the Visit Atlantic City Airshow or to secure tickets for The Fly Zone, visit https://airshow.acchamber.com/. If you’re an aviation bath, or even if you think you’re not, don't miss out on this fantastic event featuring the best of civilian and military aviation.

