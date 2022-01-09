Never underestimate the power of kindness in New Jersey

A quick message to all of you with a kind heart. Thank you for being you. I say this because of a recent incident that occurred one morning while dropping our kids off at school.

Let me explain. The school for our kids doesn't have regular bus drop-off or pick-up. So every morning, either my wife or I will bring our two six-year-olds to school to start the day.

Of course, you always want a smooth morning. But as is often the case with young children, smooth mornings aren't always in the cards.

Such was the case one morning when it was my wife's day to drop off the kids. One of my sons had a rough night and was having an even rougher morning.

Amazingly, we were able to get the kids ready and out the door not too late in the morning, but still a little on the later side.

At the school, my one son was refusing to go into the school and essentially caused a scene. It was one of those mornings where I wish it was me dropping them off so my wife wouldn't have to put up with that. But you can't predict when your kids will have their meltdowns.

So my wife was trying her best to calm him down and get him to go in. At one point, the gym teacher came along to also try his luck.

This went on for about five minutes with no luck. And at this point, you can only imagine how frustrated my wife was getting.

Enter this very sweet elderly lady. From what I understand, this woman, of which we don't know who she was, walked up and spoke to my son to try to get him to go. And it worked.

Just like that, my son calmed down and entered the building with no pushback whatsoever.

My wife and the gym teacher were apparently shocked. They don't know how this sweet elderly lady did this, but she ended up saving the morning.

I wish I was there so I can tell you first-hand about the kindness of this woman. She is most likely someone's grandmother dropping off their grandchild. We really don't know, but we're so appreciative of her kindness.

So to this woman who calmed my son down, and to everyone who's been kind to others like this, we thank you.

Thank you for being you. Parenting can be very exhausting, and sometimes it's a struggle to know exactly what to say when your children are going through something like that.

Not only did you save the morning, but my son also said he had a great day in school. That means your act of kindness did more than get him in the building. It also made his day.

