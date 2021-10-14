Never mind #$%*! – These are the words Ciattarelli can’t take (Opinion)

Much has been made recently by the Murphy campaign of Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli trying to prohibit profanity in Raritan as part of their borough council in 1994. Of course, anyone from New Jersey knows we curse therefore we are.

In fact, people from New Jersey curse more than any other state in the Union. Ciattarelli, a Jersey native who was born and bred here and has run successful businesses here, knows that. Keep in mind, this attempted cursing ban happened in 1994. Now Ciattarelli is fighting a different group of words that can do more damage in New Jersey than any "F-Bomb" dropped anywhere.

"If taxes are your issue, we're probably not your state" Those are the words uttered by Phil Murphy and pounded home by Ciattarelli who said on CNBC's "Squawk Box"

"I don't believe you raise revenue in the state capital by raising rates. I believe you raise revenue by expanding the base, making this a place where there are more good-paying jobs and a place where more businesses want to do business."

Ciattarelli also cites the fact that we have the best modes of transportation in the country yet we lead the nation in outward migration and the worst business climate in the nation."

He calls the state's budget of $46.4 billion a "monster" and plans to bring it down to the spending levels of $35 million according to a graph on the show.

Another issue that's been raised is the fact the narrative that few people know who Ciattarelli is. A democratic ad plays this up in a man on the street interview showing people a picture of the former Assemblyman.

To that, I would ask this, how many people knew who Phil Murphy was when he ran for governor? How many voted for him simply because he wasn't Chris Christie or Donald Trump? How many will vote for Jack Ciattarelli simply because he's not Phil Murphy?

If they didn't know who Jack Ciattarelli was before the election, you better believe they'll know who he is afterward.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

