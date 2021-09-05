Never Forget: Notable 9/11 memorials in New Jersey

There are more than 150 memorials in New Jersey dedicated to remembering the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The sites range from gardens to parks and plaques to statues.

The “Empty Sky” memorial at Liberty State Park in Jersey City is the state’s official memorial, honoring all New Jersey residents that lost their lives at the World Trade Center.

(NJDEP)

Empty Sky (Hudson County)

1 Audrey Zapp Drive, Jersey City

The brushed stainless steel twin walls are 30 feet tall and 210 feet long, the width of each side of the World Trade Center Towers. They stand parallel to each other with a 12-foot wide paved path of bluestone between them.

(NJDEP)

The memorial, designed by Jessica Jamroz and Frederic Schwartz, was dedicated on September 11, 2011.

(Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Teardrop Memorial (Hudson County)

51 Port Terminal Blvd, Bayonne

A gift from Russia, this bronze memorial is 100 feet tall with a 40-foot steel teardrop. It was created by Russian artist Zurab Tsereteli.

(Photo by Glen Frieson)

Eagle Rock Park 9/11 Memorial Plaza (Essex County)

Prospect Avenue and Eagle Rock Avenue, West Orange

The names of the 3,000 people who lost their lives in the September 11th attacks at the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and the four airline flights are engraved in a 120-foot granite wall.

Eagle Rock 9/11 memorial (Essex County Exec. Joseph N DiVincenzo Jr. Facebook page)

A life-size bronze sculpture of a young girl holding a teddy bear represents the more than 1,000 children who lost a parent, brother, sister, grandparent, or other family member in the attacks.

The memorial was first dedicated in October 2002 and then expanded in 2009 to include a Flight Crew Memorial.

(Search and Rescue Dog Statue, Photo by Glen Frieson)

In 2011, on the 10th anniversary of the attacks, a Emergency Medical Technicians memorial element was added and in 2016, the Essex County Search and Rescue Dog Statue.

(County of Union)

Union County September 11th Memorial (Union County)

In Echo Lake Park. GPS address: 143 Mill Lane, Mountainside

Union County 9/11 memorial, Mountainside (ucnj.org)

The memorial features two girders from the World Trade Center arranged within a five-sided area representing the Pentagon and an Eternal Flame representing those who died in Pennsylvania.

(County of Union)

The Flame also honors members of the Armed Services and emergency responders. The names of 60 deceased Union County residents are etched into the memorial.

(Office of Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco)

World Trade Center Memorial at Overpeck County Park (Bergen County)

40 Fort Lee Road, Leonia

The Bergen County 9/11 Monument is in the Henry Hoebel Area of Overpeck County Park.

(Middletown Township)

Middletown WTC Memorial Gardens (Monmouth County)

36 Church St., Middletown

The Middletown WTC Memorial Gardens are next to the Middletown Arts Center, near the Middletown Train Station.

(Middletown Township)

The memorial features a landscaped walking path with individual memorials for each of Middletown’s 37 residents lost.

(Middletown Township)

The Gardens are open daily from dawn to dusk.

(Monmouth County Park System)

9/11 Memorial at Mount Mitchill, Atlantic Highlands (Monmouth County)

460 Ocean Boulevard, Atlantic Highlands

Monmouth County’s 9/11 memorial includes three parts. The first is a walkway through a timeline of the day’s events.

(Monmouth County Park System)

There's a stone base carved with the names of 147 Monmouth County residents who died in the attacks.

(Michael J. Colarusso, Monmouth County Photographer)

The 9/11 Memorial at Mount Mitchill also features a sculpture of an eagle with a steel beam from one of the fallen World Trade Center towers.

(Somerset County)

Somerset County 9/11 Memorial and Clock Tower

Main & Bridge Streets, Somerville

The memorial at the county courthouse includes a clock tower inscribed with the phrase “Time to Remember” and a plaque with the names of 39 county residents who died in the attacks.

(Mercer County)

Mercer County Park Memorial

Clarksville Road and Route 571, West Windsor

Made with steel beam and cables from the World Trade Center wreckage.

