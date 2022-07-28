Neptune, NJ, police warns kids to stop jumping off bridge

Neptune Township Police are telling teens to stop jumping off the Route 35 bridge and train bridge into the waters around Seaview Island.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, police said they "understand kids will be kids," but pointed out the dangers of taking the leap and the stress it puts on emergency responders.

"There are plenty of ways to have fun at the shore in the summertime besides jumping off of bridges," police say, and warned that they have stepped up patrols of the bridge and surrounding area. They have made arrests and contacted parents of kids found jumping off the bridge.

Google maps Google maps loading...

The problem is not new. It has, in fact, been going on for generations. However, traffic has increased in the area and added to the dangers of plunging into the water itself.

Strong currents are often present in the Shark River Inlet. Bridge supports and large rocks can be just below the waterline at low tide.

Here are just a few reasons police say this isn't a good idea:

The bridge, train bridge, and surrounding property are the property of NJ TRANSIT, the New Jersey Department of Transportation, and private businesses, and accessing the area without permission can be considered trespassing.

Trains are operating 24/7 and constantly passing by at a high speed, posing an extreme danger to any pedestrians on or near the tracks and bridge.

The Shark River Inlet is subject to strong tidal currents which are even stronger surrounding the bridge supports.

Large submerged rocks and bridge supports are all over the area underneath the bridge and can be impossible to see due to the tide and dim light.

Boat traffic is heavy underneath the bridge, and the low light increases the chance of being struck by a passing boat.

Vehicle traffic on the bridge itself is always heavy and fast-moving vehicles have less time to stop for pedestrians.

When a passing motorist calls 911 to report a person about to jump off of a bridge, a large emergency response begins immediately as the dispatcher is not able to differentiate between kids jumping into the water for fun and a much more serious incident until first responders actually arrive on scene.

Google maps Google maps loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.