Need a job? American Dream is hiring
If you know someone who is looking for work let them know there's going to be a huge job fair happening Wednesday January 29 from 2pm to 6pm at the new American Dream complex. Dozens of retailers are looking for full-time, part-time and even temp workers for stores and restaurants opening in the spring.
If interested, NJ.com reports you need to go to Building A at American Dream. The address is 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ.
According to NJ.com, the following retailers have already signed on for the job fair:
Abercrombie kids
Aldo
Amazon 4-star
American Eagle Outfitters
Ani Ramen
Asics
Bath & Body Works
Big SNOW
Build-A-Bear Workshop
Century 21
Charleys Philly Steaks
Columbia Sportswear
Evereve
Foot Locker
Grisini
H Mart
H&M
Hollister Co.
IT’SUGAR
Levi’s
Lush
MAC Cosmetics
PacSun
Pora Foods
Primark
Samsonite
Sephora
Torrid
Tumi
Ulta Beauty
UNIQLO
Victoria’s Secret
Villa Restaurant Group
Wendy’s
Yoyoso
Zara
More jobs can be found online for other parts of American Dream at this link.
More from New Jersey 101.5