Need a job? American Dream is hiring

If you know someone who is looking for work let them know there's going to be a huge job fair happening Wednesday January 29 from 2pm to 6pm at the new American Dream complex. Dozens of retailers are looking for full-time, part-time and even temp workers for stores and restaurants opening in the spring.

If interested, NJ.com reports you need to go to Building A at American Dream. The address is 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ.

According to NJ.com, the following retailers have already signed on for the job fair:

Abercrombie kids

Aldo

Amazon 4-star

American Eagle Outfitters

Ani Ramen

Asics

Bath & Body Works

Big SNOW

Build-A-Bear Workshop

Century 21

Charleys Philly Steaks

Columbia Sportswear

Evereve

Foot Locker

Grisini

H Mart

H&M

Hollister Co.

IT’SUGAR

Levi’s

Lush

MAC Cosmetics

PacSun

Pora Foods

Primark

Samsonite

Sephora

Torrid

Tumi

Ulta Beauty

UNIQLO

Victoria’s Secret

Villa Restaurant Group

Wendy’s

Yoyoso

Zara

More jobs can be found online for other parts of American Dream at this link.

