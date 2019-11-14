Natural gas bills are going up for some NJ customers this weekend

Customers of New Jersey Natural Gas will see a rate hike this weekend after the state Board of Public Utilities approved a settlement allowing the Wall-based utility to raise an additional $62.2 million through its base rate.

Under the increase, a "typical" residential heating customer using 100 therms a month will see their monthly bills go up by $10, from $104.61 to $114.65, according to the utility.

The new rates go into effect on Friday, Nov. 15.

NJNG said it received approval Wednesday from the state BPU on the settlement of its rate case, which the utility said it requested "to recover costs associated with the responsible operation of its business," including operational and maintenance enhancements, infrastructure investments and customer growth.

In its initial filing of the rate increase request in March, NJNG sought double the amount from state regulators.

There also is a hint of another potential rate increase being sought, as the utility has withdrawn a request for a phase two proceeding of the Southern Reliability Link project.

NJNG said it "will seek to recover the associated costs of the project in a future rate proceeding."

New Jersey Natural Gas serves more than half a million customers in Monmouth, Ocean, Morris, Middlesex, Sussex and Burlington counties.

NJNG is among four gas utilities in the state. The others are Elizabethtown Gas, PSE&G and South Jersey Gas.

