National site lists NJ’s 12 best towns—see if yours made the cut

Travel & Leisure, arguably America's most trusted travel magazine, has just released a list of the 12 best towns in New Jersey — so naturally, I had to see how I felt about the winners.

Lately, people have been in search of small and cute towns to visit instead of a bustling city, and New Jersey seems to be the perfect place for that.

The first town named was Montclair, specifically for The George Hotel, which is a 31-room boutique hotel owned by none other than makeup artist, Bobbi Brown.

This hotel has brought a lot of visitors to Montclair as they want to explore the restaurants and shopping that led the hotel to open in such an unknown area to anyone outside NJ.

For beer and music lovers, Red Bank was acknowledged as a go-to area. With nostalgic and retro arcades and views of the Navesink River this is a great summer destination.

West Cape May was also recognized as a destination for those looking to have some relaxing summer fun.

For nature lovers, Tenafly was named as a place to add to a bucket list, with several parks and nature centers to explore it’s almost impossible to not have something to do.

It also isn’t too far from New York City, meaning a trip to NJ could be jam-packed with activity.

To no one’s surprise, Millburn was recognized as one of the foodie hotspots in NJ. The town is filled with bakeries, cafes, farmers markets that will leave a visitor completely stuffed.

In addition to these towns, the others named were Ridgewood, Westfield, Spring Lake, Lambertville, Flemington, Cranbury, and Bayhead.

