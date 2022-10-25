Nashville style chicken chain is now open in New Jersey

A relatively new entrant in the fast-casual restaurant segment, Hot Chikn Kitchn, is now doing business in New Jersey as their first Garden State location in Paramus has opened.

We told you back in May about the Virginia-based chain’s aggressive plan for growing their franchising operation, and now it is a reality.

"As we look to expand our presence, we are exploring franchise partnerships that will help carry us into a strong future," said Dave Wood, Chief Strategic Officer for Hot Chikn Kitchn. "We have a proven concept that has experienced rapid growth and we are excited to continue with that momentum with partners who share in our vision and are focused on bringing our quality brand to more markets."

Hot Chikn Kitchn was established in 2020 by Mike and Anthony Sarago, along with Founding Chef Freddy Gilmore.

The flagship restaurant was opened in Woodbridge, Virginia, with the idea of bringing Nashville-style food to the area and across the east coast.

The chain sells Nashville-style hot chicken sandwiches along with tenders, chicken and waffles, boneless wings, chicken salads, loaded fries and more.

According to Best of New Jersey, the Hot Chikn Kitchn actually shares its space in Paramus with another restaurant, Urban Bricks Pizza.

Hot chicken and waffles

Their signature hot chicken sandwich

Hot chicken tenders

They also have their own line of sauces: Base, After-Burner, Angry Hot, and Medic

The chicken is served with your choice of sauces

If you like hot food, you need to check this out

They offer a variety of sides, including mac and cheese

Another side is their loaded fries

Each hot sauce is made with its own type of pepper

Have donut drops for dessert

The restaurant is on Rte. 17; the hours are 11 AM to 9 PM Mon. through Sat., 12-8 on Sun.

