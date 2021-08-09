A NASA rocket launch from Virginia could be visible from parts of New Jersey early Tuesday evening.

8,200 pounds of science, research, hardware and supplies will blast off inside a Northrup Grumman Antares rocket from the Wallops Flight Facility in eastern Virginia just before 6:00 p.m. tomorrow. While the best place to see it is in Maryland and Virginia, the rocket could be visible from New Jersey.

NASA

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says Tuesday should be the "clearest day of the week, and viewing conditions should be pretty good."

NASA

NASA

Liftoff is scheduled for 5:55 p.m. The rocket would be visible to the south from most of our state about one to two minutes after launch.

Updates on the launch are available on the NASA Wallops Flight Facility page on Facebook.

NASA will also broadcast the launch here.

