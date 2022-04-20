Naked stranger walked in on woman showering in Hillsborough, NJ home

HILLSBOROUGH — A township woman says she was in the shower last Wednesday when a naked stranger got in and groped her.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office released a sketch of the man described by the woman.

The woman told police she was showering around 10:20 p.m. April 13 in her home on Andria Avenue when the naked man entered and grabbed her from behind.

She said she fought off the man and was not injured. He ran out of the bathroom and left the home through a screen door, she told investigators.

The man is described as 18-24 years old with a thin build, short dark hair, clean-shaven and no body hair.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call police at 908-369-4323 or the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office Sex Crimes Unit at 908-231-7100 and to not approach him.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

