It's a little bit of a mystery, but no one is sure exactly what is moving into the old Walgreens off Route 35 in Middletown Plaza.

If you're not totally familiar with the space, it used to be a Rite Aid until about 2019 then it was converted into a Walgreens.

The Walgreens closed last winter, and the massive space (over 14,000 square feet) has been sitting vacant ever since.

According to David P. Willis of Asbury Park Press' What's Going There? There are some plans in place for the massive space, although nothing is set in stone.

APP reports that the space will eventually be turned into a specialty grocery store.

The only issue is that the name of the store's been kept under wraps, and no one is one hundred percent sure what grocery store could be opening in the Middletown Plaza.

14 thousand square feet is a lot of space to work with, so my question to you is what do you think should open there?

My first thought, and think it's a lot of people's go-to answer when this question is asked, is Wegmans.

Wegman's is one of the most popular food stores around right now, and could easily fill the empty 14,000 square foot space.

Plus, the only Wegmans near the Jersey Shore is in Ocean Township, so it'd be nice to have another one in the area.

Another thought that comes to mind is Trader Joe's, since APP mentioned it was going to be a specialty grocery store that could make sense.

Personally, I'd love to see a Giant open up in the space.

Growing up in PA, Giant was always the go-to food store and I kind of miss it.

So, what do you think should open up in the massive retail space in the Middletown Plaza? Let me know at douglas.buehler@townsquaremedia.com.

