‘My poop can save your life': NJ man’s billboard is turning heads

He's known as the Perfect Poop Guy, which to some might be a stinker of a nickname, but 71-year-old Herbie Allen uses it as the name of his website and his social media handle.

It's not a gimmick he wants to go to waste, either. The Press of Atlantic City reported the Brigantine resident has purchased a billboard along the Atlantic City Expressway to raise awareness of a procedure known as a fecal transplant.

His tagline? "My poop can save your life. Just ask me how."

According to Allen's Perfect Poop Guy Facebook page, his wife Pattie was hospitalized three times in recent years with digestive distress after antibiotic treatments eliminated the bacteria in her colon.

In need of a fecal transplant for some "good bacteria," Pattie suggested Herbie as a donor due to his healthy diet.

It was then that the Perfect Poop Guy was told by health care professionals that he had, indeed, "perfect poop."

While fecal transplant donors are typically much younger, according to the Facebook page, Herbie qualifies among the 2% to 3% of all people who are viable candidates.

Such a person, Perfect Poop Guy said, should be an adult in good health who is known to the recipient.

In Herbie Allen's case, he said he has not drank soda in 40 years and only recently began drinking alcohol, never more than a sip of beer at a time.

Allen offers more information about gut bacteria, fecal transplants, and his own story at theperfectpoopguy.com.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

