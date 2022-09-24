My New Jersey bagel experience this morning was quite disturbing

"To eat or not to eat?" That is the question.

I’m in a bit of a pickle this morning, I’m not quite sure what to do about the bagel I ordered.

For context: I work early on Saturdays. I have to get to work around 5:45 in the morning so most places I pass on the way aren’t open yet for me to order breakfast. So this morning I ordered a bagel for delivery and it didn’t come quite right.

I put in for my usual order: a plain bagel toasted with butter. The breakfast of champions, in my opinion.

It arrived chock-full of butter, but it was not toasted.

“Annoying… but not a real problem,” I thought. I figured I could just toss it in the toaster oven that we have here in the office.

Cut to 10 minutes later and this is what the bagel still looks like.

This bagel had been in a toaster oven at 350 degrees for, again, 10 minutes! Shouldn’t the butter be at least a little bit melted?

After briefly thinking they mistakingly put cream cheese instead of butter (because I’m in deep denial that this could actually be butter) I did a quick taste test.

Confirmed: butter.

Out of desperate hunger, I ate the first half of the bagel, but I’m hesitant about the other half.

I mean, seriously, what kind of butter could this be that it didn’t melt after that much time in a toaster oven?? It’s like the cockroach of spreads: it seems like it could survive a nuclear war.

As far as New Jersey bagel experiences this definitely ranks low. I've learned my lesson, next time I'll plan ahead and bring breakfast from home.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

