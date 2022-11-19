Do you believe this?

According to PopCrush.com, a woman said that people who are putting up their Christmas decorations now are solely doing it for attention.

OK, Ebenezer Scrooge. I am not sure who made you the new Santa Claus but I can think of plenty of reasons why people are decorating now.

These last few years have been tough and maybe these decorations help put a smile on people's face.

Or maybe people who are decorating now simply love Christmas.

Well, I am one of them and I have started to survey my big boxes of Christmas and Hanukah inventory so I can make my decorating plan for 2022.

My mom happened to call me while I was taking inventory and warned that maybe I should skip the decorations altogether.

You see, I live in Lavallette.

It is a shore town that is hopping during the summer but pretty quiet the rest of the year like many other tourist towns here at the Jersey Shore.

A lot of homes are simply vacation homes that are left empty and alone which means that no decorations will be hung on a majority of the residences nearby.

"You are a young woman who lives alone. Aren't you basically saying to those with bad intentions, 'Hey, no one else in town is home so have at it!!!?'"

I never thought of it that way because other people do hang decorations every year for the holidays.

I'd hate to skip the decorations altogether but besides myself and my dog, there aren't too many other people in my building these days.

And let me be one of the first to say Happy Holidays!

