Music legend Donny Osmond coming to Atlantic City, NJ

He has earned thirty-three gold records; he’s sold over 100 million albums and been wowing and entertaining audiences for over six decades.

He is truly a music icon.

The good news is that Donny Osmond is coming here to New Jersey. He’ll be performing at the Estes Arena at The Hard Rock Casino and Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Sunday, July 7, 2024.

Photo via Townsquare Media Photo via Townsquare Media loading...

Donny’s tour is aptly named the “Direct from Vegas” tour and while performing a residency in Las Vegas, Donny wowed the audience with his high-energy, jam-packed show that earned him many accolades with his fans and the public while doing the residency.

He was named Best Show, Best Performer, Best Resident Headliner, and Best Production in the Best of Las Vegas honors conducted by the Las Vegas Review.

These awards were voted on by those audience members and who attended the many shows that were available in Las Vegas. A wonderful tribute to a performer who always puts his audience first.

Photo by Grant Cai on Unsplash Photo by Grant Cai on Unsplash loading...

Donny has been busy, and the tour coincides with a huge milestone with the release of his 65th album titled Start Again. The longevity of his career to have 65 albums is unheard of in the music business. Donny has been working hard and earned every step of his storied career.

The ninety-minute show will be both a musical and personal journey that Donny will share with the audience. He’ll play his big hits; tell a few classic stories and you’ll hear some new music from the pop legend.

This will be a fun uplifting performance from a hardworking, still-going-strong music icon.

Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs New Jersey chefs and restaurants have continued to make the shortlist for James Beard Award semifinals for over a decade. Here are those must-try eateries open as of 2024. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈