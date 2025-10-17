A few months back we had Murr from “Impractical Jokers” hang out with us in studio for a whole hour. Very funny and one of the nicest dudes you’ll ever meet. His real name is James Murray, which no one calls him of course. Speaking of real, things got real that show when he talked about his dad dying from Alzheimer’s.

Murr opens up about his father’s Alzheimer’s battle

For someone who became famous making people laugh on a hidden camera show he shows a very humbling and human side of himself talking about his father. His dad’s struggle with Alzheimer’s took a toll on the whole family, and especially Murr’s mom who was his caretaker for years.

In another appearance on our show this week he stated that he felt the stress of caring for him led to her passing own away. Kylie and I shared our own experiences with dementia within our families and I felt touched by how open Murr was.

Murr’s No. 95 Charity Event returns to Montclair, NJ

He’s gotten very involved in raising money for Alzheimer’s research since his family’s ordeal. To date he’s raised a quarter million dollars in hopeds of helping other families. The guy is all heart.

He and his lovely wife Melyssa are hosting their 4th annual No. 95 Charity Event & Party on Oct. 25 and you’re invited to come, have fun, and help a great cause.

This is happening at 18 Label Studios in Montclair, NJ. There will be live music, food, drinks, auctions, raffles, and most of all plenty of FUN! I mean come on, Murr himself will be there, how could it not be a great time? And you know you want to see him dance!

It’s from 7 to 10 p.m. and all proceeds go directly to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research. They’re fighting for a cure, and science is getting closer.

Tickets, including a special NJ local ticket, are available at95charity.net

If you’re a big “Impractical Jokers” fan think of all the years of laughter he’s given us. Help him give back on this one special night.

Get our free mobile app