Murphy’s new property tax rebate will help his party more than NJ (Opinion)

It looks like they learned from their last gimmicky attempt at making you think they're doing something about property taxes. This time the rebate numbers are bigger, but so are tax bills and the hidden tax of inflation.

"Givenor" Murphy held another dog-and-pony show Wednesday to announce a new property tax rebate program. Both parties have tried this in New Jersey. They love writing checks to get votes.

You might say, "Murphy can't run again, so what's in it for him"? Please don't be naive. He's running for higher office as soon as he gets the chance. New Jersey's Governor's Office was always just a stepping stone in his long-range plan to seek more power and higher office. We've said it since he ran as a complete unknown with his own money the first time. Whatever he's done, is doing or will do is to position himself for election to a higher office.

Giving YOU back YOUR money at a fraction of the rate that they took it for the privilege of owning your own home is a cruel, disgusting joke. Rather than tackle the problems and policies that make the taxes so ridiculously high, they trot out this property tax gimmick every few years. Then it gets quietly reduced or eliminated because they have to keep feeding the beast of big government and keep the public sector unions happy.

In particular, the NJEA is the primary beneficiary of your high property taxes with over 50% of that tab going to education and in some districts much more. But you're not allowed to complain about that because we love teachers and just about every family in the state has somebody who is or will be getting a nice pension from the state.

That's one of the reasons why the problem will NEVER be solved in New Jersey. But every few years someone like Murphy comes along and tries to make the pain of you getting #^@&ed not so bad.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

