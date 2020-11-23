One thing about New Jerseyans, we tell you exactly how we feel, no matter who you are or where you are. Gov. Phil Murphy got a taste of that while out dining with his family at a restaurant.

(Be warned -- there's some profanity in the video linked here, as people off-camera tell the governor off.)

The video, seen in several tweets over the last day, shows the governor and his party dining out (eating, not wearing masks at the time) when confronted by a woman who calls him a "d--k" and asks him if he's having fun with his family. She then laces into some rough language. Murphy's kid asks her to wear a mask. She replies "You can go f--k yourself."

It's not a good look on either side, but then again, what's been going on in New Jersey since Murphy began his endless run of states of emergency hasn't been a good look either. It kind of reminds you of when California Rep. Maxine Waters called on her supporters to publicly confront members of the Trump administration in restaurants over his zero-tolerance policy at the borders.

Said Waters, as quoted by CNN: "Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere."

(BTW, the Murphy family brought up Trump's name to the woman.)

We've had countless people out of work, and businesses that started out as dreams crushed. Taxpayers have been called knuckleheads by a man so far removed from the people he's supposed to be serving that this is what happens when he does come in contact with them.

I don't know this person's story, but I hear many stories at night from people who have been experiencing all these above-mentioned things living in New Jersey. Meanwhile, the virus continues to spike.

This week, Murphy is kind enough to allow us to spend Thanksgiving with up to 10n people, or he says he will send the police. Imagine they take us to the jails that he let the prisoners out of in the name of COVID-19, the card he plays to keep us in an eternal state of emergency. The card is now starting to lower his approval rating.

Now with the holidays coming, it's only going to get worse. Stores will continue to lose business to online, malls will suffer and there's talk of another lockdown. It won't be long before Santa gets a mandate from Murphy as to how many presents can be left at each household -- of course after he orders him to wear a mask when coming down the chimney. BTW, how will Rudolf guide the sleigh if his red nose is covered?

As for interrupting the governor's meal, while I wouldn't advocate harassing anybody in public places especially when they're with their families, I would compare it to the steak: Somewhere between "rare" and "well done." Will it sink in and have an effect? Probably not.