In football, when a play works, you keep using it until the defense stops it. The play that's working right now for Governor Murphy is COVID-19. It has taken him to an 80% approval rating. Every time he imposes a restriction on a business, those locked in their houses wearing masks and washing their hands all day watch his press conference and make him a hero.

He's "Murphy Man," sworn enemy of COVID-19. Villain to the business owners of New Jersey. If he were a villain, he'd probably be the Joker, because his handling of this has been just that, a joke. Unfortunately, those who have lost both their jobs and businesses aren't laughing. It's Murphy and New Jersey who are laughing al the way to the bank with the taxes we still have to pay.

The latest commandments from, "Our father who art in Trenton, Murphy be thy name," say that businesses will have to tighten up their handling of COVID-19 prevention at work. Masks must be worn within six feet of others, employers will have to provide masks and hand sanitizer and you must wash your hands.

Just wondering, has there been a COVID-19 breakout at your workplace? If there was, do you feel like they would handle it properly? How many memos have you seen from "corporate" regarding COVID-19 protocols? Do you think they would want to deal with the lawsuit?

Now that "Murphy Man" has solved the work problem, it's on to the bars and restaurants. Among the restrictions Murphy will put in place effective Thursday, per Dan Alexander's story on our website, are:

"No indoor dining permitted or alcohol can be served between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. at restaurants, bars, lounges and casinos. No seating at indoor bars, although groups can be seated at tables closer that 6 feet as long there is a plexiglass barrier between them. Outdoor 'dining igloos' — enclosed domes to protect patrons from the elements — will be allowed for individual groups. Restaurants will be able to offer takeout and outdoor dining hours are unlimited."

Apparently, the virus can tell time and only comes out after 10pm. Trust me, if you're getting a virus in a bar after 10pm, it isn't COVID-19. Has there been a COVID-19 breakout at restaurants that we know of at all let alone after 10pm? Any data to back that up Governor?

Pretty much figure the casinos will take a hit if they can't serve food and drink after ten. Gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. "Hello, I've been playing the slots for 2 hours and I can't get a drink!" That could actually help people win or at least save them some money.

As for the outdoor igloos, why take people out of a restaurant where there's an air filtration system and put them in an enclosed igloo where there is nothing? How exactly does that help? How does any of this help?

Here's how it helps Murphy, COVID-19 is the best card he has to play and you always play your best card. More to come.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

