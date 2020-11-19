If you're planning on having more than the allowed ten people at your Thanksgiving table, Governor Murphy says you can expect a visit from the police. It's up to you if you want to set a place for them. You should, especially if you're also serving macaroni.

Murphy, according to CBS New York, said at his daily briefing said, “If it comes down to needing law enforcement to be in your dining room in order to bend the curve, then my guess is we’ve lost. That it’s not bendable. It’s there. They will be there. That is a real threat … We’ve gotta do this ourselves folks.”

He can do it too, because there's no one standing in his way. A law that would limit the governor's emergency powers to fourteen days was tabled thanks to every democrat voting that way.

With no one standing in his way for the past 8 months, Governor Murphy has ridden the tails of COVID-19, or should I say "tales" depending on what you believe about this virus, to a 62% approval rating according to a Rutgers-Eagleton poll, which is actually down from the 77% he received in May.

Wednesday night, I asked both my radio audience and Twitter followers if they approved of the job Phil Murphy is doing as governor of New Jersey and the results were different.

Whether or not you approve of the job the governor's doing is irrelevant. Thanks to his eternal state of emergency in the name of COVID-19, he can do what he wants, when he wants, and if that means shutting us down again and crushing our economy the way he dreams of crushing this virus, so be it. Like he says in his television commercials "It's the NEW New Jersey."

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.