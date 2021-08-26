The reason why Gov. Murphy won’t do any more town halls (Opinion)

Early on in his administration 'Givernor' Murphy tried to come on our station and do "Ask the Governor" like ALL of his predecessors did so many times. He tried it out for an hour in the middle of the day to see if he liked it. He didn't.

The calls came in unscripted, unfiltered and unedited and some of them caught him flat-footed because he was talking to his usual "woke" crowd that he runs with or the public union sectors that he will not publicly betray.

Now he goes on a local TV station in the northern part of the state where the questions are carefully screened and there is no danger of looking as bad as he is. Shortly after his early and painful experience on our station, he did a townhall with what looked like a mostly public-sector-friendly crowd.

Until this guy got up to challenge him. By the way, he is married to a teacher.

His name is Greg and he lives in Freehold Twp. He called our show Wednesday and mentioned this YouTube video which captured him challenging the 'Givernor'. Murphy stammered and pandered his way through the exchange and looked like he just got mugged but didn't want to show the pain. He also doesn't want to go through that again.

Even in his thrice a week 'dog and pony show' press briefings since the pandemic started last year, he structures them in a way that he doesn't find himself in that position ever again. Local news outlets know is they push too hard; they'll lose access to ever getting to ask him any questions ever again.

The guy in the video says he's sending all three of his daughters to out-of-state colleges with instructions to never return. Murphy brushed that off and said he's only interested in talking to people who want to stay in the state. Well, everyone would, Mr. 'Givernor' if you weren't giving all of our hard-earned money away every friggin day!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.

Average SAT scores for every NJ high school Average scores for the 2019-2020 school year are listed by county, from highest to lowest.