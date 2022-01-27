Murphy makes disgusting and reckless comment on vaccines (Opinion)

During one of his pointless, self-serving COVID briefings on Monday, Gov. Murphy likened not getting vaccinated for COVID-19 to drunk driving.

He said, "I do think it's akin to drunk driving. Your not only putting yourself at risk, you're putting other people at risk."

Not only is that insulting and demeaning to people who've made a personal medical choice, but it's also just flat-out wrong.

Most of the people I know are vaccinated and most have gotten COVID in the last two months. It is alarming to some that the countries with the highest vaccination rates are experiencing their highest rates of COVID infection right now.

This is nothing new because we experienced a similar trend last spring.

Murphy and his ilk have tried scare tactics and now shaming is all they have left, I guess.

This kind of coercion in the face of the fact that vaccinated people are getting and spreading the virus makes people more suspicious and vaccine-hesitant.

Our political leaders should follow the science, stay out of the way of peoples' personal health choices, and stop trying to shame people for their critical health decisions. The shame is on Murphy.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

