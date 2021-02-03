Murphy lifting indoor dining curfew, raising capacity to 35%

Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Wednesday that he would roll back the 10 p.m. restaurant curfew and permit indoor venues another 10% of capacity — upping it to 35% — in time for Super Bowl weekend.

The latest executive order would go into effect 8 a.m. Friday, Murphy said at a state pandemic briefing.

"I feel confident in signing this order because of the recent trends in our hospitals and our rate of transmission," Murphy said, noting that as of Jan. 13, there had been 3,726 confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 in NJ hospitals.

As of three weeks later, the state was seeing a decrease of about 20% in active hospitalizations for the virus, reported at 2,986 as of Wednesday.

"We believe we can make this expansion without leading to further stress of the healthcare system," the governor said.

The higher indoor capacity applies to not just restaurants, but also casinos, gyms, personal care businesses and recreation and amusement facilities, including performance venues.

Indoor gatherings for religious services, including wedding ceremonies and memorial services or funerals, as well as political activities, also are impacted by the 35% capacity limit.

The maximum legal crowd allowed inside, for all cases, will still be capped at 150, under the governor's executive order.

Restaurants have been under the indoor dining curfew since November, when Murphy signed the restrictions in an effort to stop a renewed surge in positive cases.

Local restrictions, such as municipal curfews, still can limit hours for businesses after 8 p.m. and bar seating still is not permitted, under the governor's latest directive.

"For many New Jersey establishments, the removal of that curfew will be of great benefit. We hope municipalities will continue to work with establishments to allow for expanded hours upon satisfying safety protocols,” NJBIA President and CEO Michele Siekerka said in a written statement following Murphy’s announcement, calling the changes a “good step in the right direction.”

“Obviously, we would like to see greater capacity allowed than the 35% announced today. This is what our Main Street businesses, like restaurants, gyms and personal care businesses, really need and what New Jersey needs to galvanize its economic recovery and to get people back to work,” she continued.

“NJBIA has consistently maintained that creating public health and economic health are not mutually exclusive,” Siekerka said, adding “A strong majority of our businesses have taken the needed steps – and beyond – to ensure a healthy and safe workplace.”