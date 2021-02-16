Governor Murphy has a few things in common with our northern neighbor Governor Andrew Cuomo. They both ordered COVID positive patients into long-term care facilities which caused a huge spike in the death rate. New Jersey is number one in per capita deaths from COVID and New York is number two. They both have taken the control away from their legislatures rendering them powerless and frustrated.

New York legislators seem to be more frustrated and impatient than the idiots in the NJ Legislature. In the Empire State they are looking to make a move to wrestle control back to where it belongs, in the hands of the representatives of the people and not just one person. A handful of nearly powerless Republicans tried to get our representatives to end Murphy's reign of one-man tyranny twice last year, but to no avail.

There is one big difference between Murphy and Cuomo. The media. The New York media pushed back on Cuomo and their governor pushes back harder, using harsh rhetoric and sometimes lashing out. Across the Hudson here in New Jersey, most of the media tosses softballs at Murphy and if they don't their editors and news directors hear from Murph's people later that day.

Also, Murphy has a knack for staying cool, calm, and collected, only lashing out at "knuckleheads" who might endanger public safety by breaking one of his authoritarian rules. And a majority of idiots here swallow it down like chum on a bluefish party boat excursion. Most people, as witnessed in the last presidential election, react to a politician's demeanor rather than their policies. Which means they can get away with destroying their state as long as they don't yell and come out every day with a dumb-ass toothy grin than seems polite.

