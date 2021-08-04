Murphy joins region’s governors in calling for Cuomo to resign

TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy joined other colleagues from the region in urging New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign in the wake of an independent investigation that concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women.

The report issued Tuesday by New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, concluded that Cuomo had violated state and federal laws but left it to other prosecutors to decide whether to pursue the matter. The report also found Cuomo created a hostile work environment for women.

Murphy on Tuesday evening issued a joint statement with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, all of them Democrats, as Cuomo is.

“We are appalled at the findings of the independent investigation by the New York Attorney General,” the governors said. “Gov. Cuomo should resign from office.”

Cuomo defended his actions, challenged the conclusions of the investigation and has rejected calls to resign. New York state lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled Legislature are discussing impeachment proceedings, a process that could take a few months to complete.

President Joe Biden called on Cuomo to resign, as have the top two Democrats in Congress – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California.

The statement Murphy issued was joined by the region’s other Democratic governors but not the Republican governors of two of New York’s eastern neighbors, Massachusetts and Vermont.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Cuomo should step down, saying “I don’t see how he can continue to do his job,” according to the Boston Herald.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said that’s up to New York to decide, according to an NBC affiliate. “We hold ourselves to a fairly high standard here in Vermont.”

Michael Symons is State House bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. Contact him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com.

