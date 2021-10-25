If you've been paying attention for the last four years, go and vote for the gubernatorial candidate that you think is best for the state. If you haven't seen the impact of what this Governor has done, then you should probably stay home or not put a ballot in the mail. He is the single most dangerous person in New Jersey since Al Capone had a house here.

That's no exaggeration. It's probably an understatement. Murphy's not a gangster and he didn't make his millions running illegal liquor, but his danger to society is more pervasive and could be a lot more long-lasting. From his tax increases to his soft-on-criminals stance to his opposition to law-abiding citizens to be able to protect themselves with firearms. His pandering to minorities infantilizing them, like they just can't make it without the help of "good" progressives like him. How insulting and frankly racist.

But his biggest offense was the suppression of hard-working citizens to earn a living during the pandemic by shutting down businesses and forcing people to lose their jobs if they don't take a vaccine. He is an arrogant, out-of-touch, multi-millionaire who comes off as a caring "father figure" to those who can't see through his progressive power-hungry lust for control of our lives, while he lives completely immune and removed from any of his decrees and their consequences.

If he is voted back in, the future of the state will be frightening at best and bleak at worst. Anyone with plans on having a future here or has children or grandchildren will no doubt be negatively impacted for years to come by his re-election. It's not a partisan issue or even a public vs. private sector issue. It's a matter of a hopeful future on one of devastation from a man who's just using this state as a stepping stone to his future pursuit of more power and control. Please vote him out. As he would say in his deceptive, manipulative elitist way, "it's the right thing to do!"

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.