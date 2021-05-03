The state of New Jersey has put together a plan to put a free beer in your hand if you get your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the month of May.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the plan for a “shot and a beer” as part of the state’s expansive program for “Operation Jersey Summer,” which aims to vaccinate much of the state’s population against the COVID-19 virus.

When speaking about the plan (which includes digital marketing, a door-to-door campaign, and more), Murphy says it's an aggressive to help the state hit the goal of vaccinating 4.7 million of the state’s residents by June 30. Currently, approximately 3.25 million of the state's residents are fully vaccinated.

“We are pulling out all of the stops unlike any other American State,” Murphy said on Monday.

Get our free mobile app

As for the free beer:

The Brewers Guild of New Jersey has teamed up with the state’s officials to launch the “Shot and a beer” program.”

Any New Jerseyan who gets the first dose in May and takes their card to one of the participating breweries will receive a free beer, courtesy of the breweries, Murphy said.

Those breweries are:

Battle River Brewing in Toms River, NJ

Bradley Beer Project in Bradley Beach, NJ

Bolero Snort Brewing Company in Carlstadt, NJ

Brix City Brewing Company in Little Ferry, NJ

Carton Brewing Company in Atlantic Highlights, NJ

Flounder Brewing Company in Hillsborough, NJ

Flying Fish Brewing Company in Somerdale, NJ

Gaslight Brewery and Restaurant in South Orange, NJ

Hackensack Brewing Company

Kane Brewing Company in Ocean Township, NJ

Little Dog Brewing Company in Neptune, NJ

Magnify Brewing Company in Fairfield, NJ

River Horse Brewing Company in Ewing, NJ

“We are incredibly grateful for the breweries that have agreed to step up,” the governor said.

