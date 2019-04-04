Murphy defends Biden over touchy-feely complaints

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy offered support to former Vice President Joe Biden over public complaints that he became too physical with women when offering gestures of affection.

Biden, who is a possible contender for the Democratic nomination for president, acknowledged Wednesday that his tendency toward physical displays of affection and encouragement has made some women uncomfortable, and he promised to be "much more mindful" of respecting personal space.

"Social norms have begun to change. They've shifted," the 76-year-old Biden said in a video posted to Twitter. "And the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset. And I get it. I get it. I hear what they are saying. I understand."

During an interview on 1010 WINS on Wednesday, Murphy said he is close to Biden and a "huge fan" who encouraged him to run for political office.

"I've never seen one speck, one shred of any evidence that he has untoward intentions — period, full stop. But I would also say the times they are a changing and as times change we all have to change our behavior within those times and that's probably the lesson that I take away from this right now," Murphy said.

He declined to endorse Biden's potential presidential run as he already endorsed New Jersey's junior senator, Cory Booker, but believes Biden would make a "great president."

