Murphy continues power grab even though COVID’s improving daily (Opinion)

Numerous news articles have pointed to the dramatically decreasing numbers of COVID-19 cases. As much as the main stream media tries to paint it otherwise, the picture looks positive. Cases are down. We have flattened the curve. And a few NJ lawmakers have almost begged Phil Murphy to stop using his executive powers to keep the State under his control, but to no avail. He recently instituted yet another executive order.

Remember, kids, when this long national nightmare first began, Governor Murphy, like just about every other political leader, told us that the goal in implementing restrictions was “flattening the curve.” Well, not only has the curve been flattened, but it is been effectively crushed with the rate of transmission in New Jersey having fallen to .88 in the state according to an article on nj1015.com.

Other statistics support ending restrictions—and Governor Murphy‘s control—as well. For instance, the article goes on to cite the rate of hospitalizations here in New Jersey, which have dropped to about 2000. Compare that to the hospitalization rate at the height of the pandemic when more than 8000 were hospitalized. Also, the number of positive tests in New Jersey has fallen by more than 15% in a week, even though we are testing the living daylights out of everyone who has as much as a sniffle. Phil Murphy‘s dogged attempt to remain in lockstep with some of the most restrictive Governors in the country, turning New Jersey into his own game board, is hurting us more every single day.

It’s clear that he will not stop until there is not one more case of COVID-19 in the state. And we know that’s impossible as experts predict that small cases can still crop up long through 2022 and beyond. As long as Phil Murphy has the power to continue issuing executive orders and the legislature continues to allow him to do so, we are not likely to see the end of his control for a long, long time.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.