Murphy compares the unvaccinated to drunk drivers (Opinion)

During the New Jersey gubernatorial debate Wednesday night, Phil Murphy compared people who don't submit to the coercion of getting the COVID-19 vaccine to drunk drivers. He said it not only endangers them by not getting the jab, but like driving drunk, it endangers all of us.

If you're over the age of 10, you realize this is supremely stupid.

If the vaccine protects you, then you shouldn't be worried about someone near you who isn't vaccinated. The only people that I know who've gotten COVID are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Marty Makary a professor of medicine at Johns Hopkins University, and a well-known voice of reason during the pandemic, says that the unvaccinated pose no risk to the vaccinated beyond that of a common cold.

So why push to guilt people who've made a personal choice about their own health and body autonomy? The bigger question is why people would cheer wildly at Murphy's comparison.

Listen to the crowd in the clip from the debate the other night.

That's absolutely more frightening than this virus. The people in New Jersey embracing totalitarianism and tyranny is nothing short of stunning.

It comes from irrational fear and hatred. An irrational fear pushed by government and whipped up by a click-starved media looking to get more eyeballs on their screens.

Maybe I'm missing something.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.